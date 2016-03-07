BRUSSELS EU leaders will meet Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu in Brussels as the bloc is looking to Ankara to help it curb the influx of refugees and migrants flowing into Europe.

After meting Davutoglu, the EU leaders will themselves convene to discuss the migration crisis, possibly formalising the closure of the Balkan route out of Greece and pledging help to Athens.

GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL

"We want the number of illegal refugees to decrease and not just for a few countries but for all countries, that means including Greece. That's why we need a sustainable solution which realises the security of the external border which is a prerequisite for Schengen. For the maritime border that's only possible with Turkey. Finally we want to fight illegal migration and that's only possible together with Turkey."

"I hope that in reaching these goals we will make a step forward today but that will require difficult negotiations so I think it will take a few hours until we will have a result."

TURKISH PRIME MINISTER AHMET DAVUTOGLU

"I am back in Brussels for the second EU-Turkey summit in three months. This summit itself shows how indispensable Turkey is for the EU and the EU for Turkey. We have many challenges in front of us. The only way to respond to these challenges is solidarity. At the end of the day our continent is our continent all together. We have to see the whole picture, not just irregular migration but the whole future of our continent is on the table where we need solidarity between us."

"I am sure these challenges will be solved through our cooperation and Turkey is ready to work with the EU. Turkey is ready to be a member of the EU as well. Today I hope this summit will not just focus on irregular migration but also the Turkish accession process to the EU. It will be a success story and a turning point in our relations in a positive way."

EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT PRESIDENT MARTIN SCHULZ

"I had a very open exchange with the prime minister who disagreed with my view... I insisted that for the European Parliament, that for the EU freedom of media is a key element of our European identity... I took note of the explanation of the prime minister."

"Freedom of the media ... is a non-negotiable element of our European identity."

"We have a need for Turkey that goes beyond political controversies."

GREEK PRIME MINISTER ALEXIS TSIPRAS

"I am looking forward to substantial progress in this meeting with Turkey... At the same time it's necessary to accelerate the relocation process... and to have a credible relocation process."

DUTCH PRIME MINISTER MARK RUTTE

"(All of the talks with Turkey) are meant to take as big as possible a step today on the refugee issue. In particular, this is about the flows from Turkey to Europe. We also have to speak about the issue of Greece and the Western Balkans. How can we end this streaming through of people how can we close the Western Balkan route."

"You are talking about pledges, I think it is more about coming to a joint approach and I'm moderately optimistic that we can take such steps today."

On flying migrants from Turkey to Europe directly:

"That's a Turkish wish for the longer term. They know that to make it possible we need to be in sight of a zero (no migrants coming to Europe illegally through Turkey). The Netherlands have always said that if we get close to zero the European Union should naturally be ready to... relieve Turkey and that means in that situation to take people from Turkey, in much lower numbers than come illegally now."

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, Robert-Jan Bartunek, Gabriela Baczynska)