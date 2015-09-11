BRUSSELS EU diplomats are set to work through the weekend to try to settle arguments about how to tackle Europe's refugee crisis before a crunch meeting of interior ministers on Monday.

Donald Tusk, who chairs the European Council of national leaders, warned that he would call them to a summit if there was no solution to a deadlock over how to share responsibility for the tens of thousands of migrants and refugees who are streaming across the continent.

Tusk said differences had narrowed somewhat in recent days

over proposals from the EU's executive Commission to redistribute some 160,000 asylum-seekers across the bloc.

"I feel more hopeful today that we are closer to finding a solution based on consensus and genuine solidarity," he said. "Without such a decision, I will have to call an emergency meeting of the European Council ... in September."

EU leaders are not due to meet again until mid-October.

Interior ministers from the 28 member states will hold an emergency meeting in Brussels on Monday afternoon to review proposals put forward on Wednesday by Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

His mandatory quota system is still opposed by the ex- Communist states of Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary - even though the latter would, like Greece and Italy, benefit by sending people to other countries.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has alarmed EU counterparts and human rights activists by building a border fence and passing new laws on illegal entry, has insisted that the relocation scheme will attract more migrants to Europe and said he will not cooperate with it.

Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said Budapest wanted EU leaders themselves to settle the issue of quotas: "We oppose the quotas and we think they are not feasible either."

EU officials said ministers could simply outvote the opponents but governments are reluctant, particularly on such a sensitive issue, to force a result without finding consensus.

SEEKING A COMPROMISE

Ambassadors will meet on Sunday evening in the hope of agreeing a compromise with the Commission for ministers to endorse.

Diplomats said they believed Monday's meeting would then write into law an initial Juncker plan to relocate 40,000 people, mostly Syrians, Iraqis and Eritreans, from Italy and Greece to other states that would process their asylum claims.

Their distribution around the EU over the coming two years would, however, probably be according to voluntary offers from other countries rather than the quotas the Commission has proposed. Member states rejected the quotas at a summit in June but have since managed pledges for 32,000 places.

A more ambitious Juncker proposal for a further 120,000 to be relocated, including 54,000 from Hungary, will be discussed, with heavyweight supporters Germany and France aiming to secure a broad political compromise on it. But diplomats said it would not be passed into law before at least next month.

Similarly, Juncker's proposal to set up a permanent relocation mechanism, and a common EU list of "safe countries" whose citizens would be subject to accelerated deportation if they failed to make a strong case for asylum, is likely to be discussed on Monday, but not endorsed in detail.

One EU diplomat said a proposal to allow countries to opt out of taking asylum-seekers in return for a payment to EU funds was also proving controversial.

At just 0.002 percent of GDP, the payment would be tiny at around 1.5 million euros for reluctant Slovakia, say.

However, some states were still baulking at the idea of being forced to absorb the untaken quotas, the diplomat said.

Juncker on Wednesday appealed to "historic fairness", reminding eastern states of the welcome given to their own people as refugees in the communist era.

European governments will on Monday also approve an extension of the EU's naval search and rescue mission in the Mediterranean to target people-smugglers on the high seas.

(Additional reporting by Franceso Guarascio; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)