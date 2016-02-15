Migrants walk among tents in a muddy field at a camp of makeshift shelters for migrants and asylum-seekers from Iraq, Kurdistan, Iran and Syria, called the Grande Synthe jungle, near Calais, France, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS France, Germany, other EU nations and Turkey are expected to meet before an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday to discuss the migration crisis that is worsening due to a growing number of people fleeing air strikes in Syria.

An assault by Russian-backed Syrian government forces around the city of Aleppo has sent more than 30,000 people to the Turkish border and officials say tens of thousands more could be on the move, hoping eventually to reach Europe.

"The pre-summit-meeting will take place in the Austrian EU embassy this Thursday at midday," said an EU diplomat, adding that around 11 countries including France and Germany would meet Turkey's Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu.

A second diplomat confirmed the meeting and that France would likely be present.

All 28 EU leaders are scheduled to discuss their latest response to the migration crisis at the summit on Thursday and Friday in Brussels.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott and Tom Korkemeier; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)