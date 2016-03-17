BRUSSELS European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday he was confident that EU leaders and Turkey would reach an agreement during a two-day summit on a plan to stem the flow of migrants into Europe.

"I'm pretty sure and confident that we will reach an agreement with Turkey today or tomorrow," Juncker told a news conference before EU leaders gather for the summit in Brussels on Thursday afternoon.

"I would like to say that the arrangements we have with Turkey, which are not complete at the moment, will respect European law and the Geneva Convention," he added.

