BRUSSELS EU interior ministers agreed on Monday to relocate a further 120,000 asylum-seekers around the bloc following an earlier accord to redistribute 40,000 from Italy and Greece, the Luxembourg government said.

"Agreement in principle on relocation of 120,000 additional persons," it tweeted, adding "adoption foreseen" at the next meeting of interior ministers on Oct. 8. Luxembourg holds the rotating presidency of EU ministerial councils.

It gave no detail on how the asylum-seekers would be shared out. Several states firmly oppose proposals to distribute them around the bloc according to national quotas.

