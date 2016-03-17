BRUSSELS Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said on Thursday he had received some guarantees concerning the legality of a potential EU-Turkey migration deal, but was still not convinced.

"For me the justice argument is very important. We cannot do something and in the next weeks get told that it is illegal," Xavier Bettel told reporters before a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

"I've got some guarantees but I'm still not convinced."

EU leaders start a two-day summit later on Thursday aimed at achieving a deal with Turkey to halt the influx of migrants into Europe.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, writing by Philip Blenkinsop)