BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk is considering calling a special summit of EU leaders on the refugee crisis around the Mediterranean and will take a decision after consultations, his spokesman said on Sunday.

Tusk himself tweeted that he was talking to EU leaders, the European Commission and its foreign service on "how to alleviate (the) situation" after a fishing boat capsized overnight off the Libyan coast, killing as many as 700 migrants.

After the consultations, the spokesman said, the former Polish prime minister who now chairs the Council of EU leaders would decide on a possible extraordinary summit.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Gareth Jones)