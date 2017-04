ANKARA Turkey believes it has met all 72 criteria set by the European Union for a deal granting Turks visa-free travel in the bloc and the European Commission has largely confirmed this, Turkey's EU Minister, Volkan Bozkir, said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at a news conference after the bloc's executive recommended EU governments ease visa requirements for Turkish travellers in an effort to keep a vital migration accord on track.

(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Seda Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)