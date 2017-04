ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan lashed out at the European Union on Friday, castigating it for telling Ankara to change its terror laws to meet a visa deal, even as Turkey was under threat from attacks.

"We will go our way, you go yours," Erdogan said in a speech broadcast live on television, comments likely to inflame concern that a planned visa liberalisation deal with Europe could fall through.

