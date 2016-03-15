BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk will fly to Turkey on Tuesday after meeting the Cypriot leader as he tries to overcome differences between the two that could hold up an EU deal with Ankara to stem migrant flows.

An EU spokesman announced the short-notice meeting in Ankara with Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu while Tusk was in talks in Nicosia with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, ahead of an EU summit with Davutoglu in Brussels on Friday.

European Union leaders will meet on Thursday to agree a common position on the deal, first proposed to them by Davutoglu a week ago. Some praise it as a potential game-changer in the bloc's problems managing the flow of refugees and migrants via Turkey, but it faces both legal and practical challenges.

Tusk will chair the summit and plans to offer member states a revised version of the agreement by late on Wednesday.

Overcoming tensions between Turkey and Cyprus is key to finalising the deal. Turkey is seeking concessions from the EU in return for holding and taking back all migrants and refugees reaching Greek islands. But some could be blocked by Cyprus unless Ankara gives ground on long-standing disputes with it.

