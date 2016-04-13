'We want to learn' - Iraqi girls back at school after years under Islamic State
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi schoolgirl Manar Mahmoud is eager to resume classes after years of life under Islamic State in Mosul, ignoring the nearby rattle of artillery fire.
BRUSSELS European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu will meet in Strasbourg next week to discuss the implementation of the migration deal between Brussels and Ankara, an EU official said.
Juncker and Davutoglu are both due to speak at the plenary session of the Council of Europe's Parliamentary Assembly on April 19 and the official said they would also have a bilateral meeting on the migration pact.
Earlier this month, Europe started the first returns of migrants to Turkey under the controversial deal, which is also due to cover refugees arriving from Turkey to Greek islands in the Aegean Sea.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Robin Emmott)
PARIS French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he did not have offshore accounts or a hidden inheritance, less than a week from the first round of voting in an election marked by allegations of impropriety.