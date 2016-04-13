European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses the European Parliament during a debate on the conclusions of last March 17 and 18 European Council meeting and the outcome of the EU-Turkey summit, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

BRUSSELS European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu will meet in Strasbourg next week to discuss the implementation of the migration deal between Brussels and Ankara, an EU official said.

Juncker and Davutoglu are both due to speak at the plenary session of the Council of Europe's Parliamentary Assembly on April 19 and the official said they would also have a bilateral meeting on the migration pact.

Earlier this month, Europe started the first returns of migrants to Turkey under the controversial deal, which is also due to cover refugees arriving from Turkey to Greek islands in the Aegean Sea.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Robin Emmott)