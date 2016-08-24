Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters in front of the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, August 10, 2016. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA The European Union has to provide the 3 billion euro (2.56 billion pounds) in funds promised to Turkey under a migrant deal, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Erdogan made the comment in a speech in Ankara. Under a landmark deal between the European Union and Ankara, Turkey has agreed to help stem the tide of illegal migrants into the bloc in exchange for aid and visa-free travel to Europe for Turks.

Erdogan has repeatedly said that European leaders are not living up to their side of the pact.

