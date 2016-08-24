Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles (1,010 km), a U.S. official said on Monday.
ANKARA The European Union has to provide the 3 billion euro (2.56 billion pounds) in funds promised to Turkey under a migrant deal, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.
Erdogan made the comment in a speech in Ankara. Under a landmark deal between the European Union and Ankara, Turkey has agreed to help stem the tide of illegal migrants into the bloc in exchange for aid and visa-free travel to Europe for Turks.
Erdogan has repeatedly said that European leaders are not living up to their side of the pact.
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon and his wife were questioned for five hours by police investigators on Monday as part of a probe into allegations that Penelope Fillon had been paid for fake jobs.