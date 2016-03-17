European Council President Donald Tusk attends a news conference after the meeting with Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Petros Karadjias/Pool

BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk said on Thursday he was "more cautious than optimistic" about prospects of reaching a deal with Turkey to halt the flow of migrants into Europe that has caused a divisive backlash in the EU.

Speaking hours before chairing a European Union summit to finalise the terms to offer Turkey on Friday for a pact to curb illegal migration, Tusk said any agreement "must be acceptable to all 28 member states, no matter whether big or small" - a reference to Cyprus's reservations.

He also said a deal must fully comply with EU and international law.

"I am cautiously optimistic, but frankly speaking I am more cautious than optimistic," Tusk told a news conference, adding that EU leaders were "moving into difficult talks".

