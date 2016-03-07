Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (2nd R) and Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu (2nd L) attend a bilateral meeting ahead of an EU-Turkey summit as the bloc is looking to Ankara to help it curb the influx of refugees and migrants flowing into Europe, in Brussels March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu (C) attends a lunch meeting with European Union leaders including Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (Back L) during an EU-Turkey summit in Brussels, as the bloc is looking to Ankara to help it curb the influx of refugees and migrants flowing into Europe, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Olivier Hoslet/Pool

BRUSSELS A half-day summit between the European Union and Turkey was extended on Monday after Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu offered "new ideas" going beyond Ankara's commitments so far to curb a flood of migrants to Europe, an EU official said.

"They are offering more and demanding more," the official said after the first working session.

He said Davutoglu was to set out further-reaching proposals over a working lunch with the 28 EU leaders and the summit would continue into the evening to try to reach agreement on them.

An EU diplomat said Turkey wanted more than the 3 billion euros pledged so far in aid for Syrian refugees on its soil, an immediate speeding up of its EU accession talks and bringing forward visa-free travel for Turks to Europe to this spring.

In return, Ankara was ready to take back non-Syrian migrants refused asylum in Europe in addition to those stopped in Turkish territorial waters, he said.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Francesco Guarascio; Writing by Paul Taylor)