HELSINKI Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila on Friday said the influx of asylum seekers through neighbouring Sweden was growing, adding that his recession-hit country's economic situation was now a smaller problem than the refugee crisis.

The government said more than 11,000 asylum seekers, most from Iraq, have come to Finland so far this year, compared to just 3,600 in the whole last year.

It said the situation was getting tough in Tornio, in north of the country, where refugees come through the Swedish border after a long journey.

More than 500 refugees crossed the land border on Thursday and the government expected up to 1,000 arrivals on Friday.

"I think our economic situation has become a smaller problem than the challenge from the refugees... We are monitoring the situation hour by hour," Sipila told a news conference.

Last week, Finland agreed to accept its two percent share of 120,000 asylum seekers to be relocated across European Union states, but said it remained opposed to a mandatory quotas.

The government is looking to lower asylum seekers' cash benefit, now 316 euros ($356) a month for a single adult without meals, and aims to cut social integration benefits.

It is also planning to increase capital gains tax and income tax on high earners to help pay for higher immigration costs.

