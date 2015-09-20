Migrants holds a placard which reads, ''No Forced Deportations'', as migrants and refugees march with members of refugee aid organisations in the encampment known as the ''New Jungle'' during a demonstration of solidarity in Calais, France, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

TANGIERS France wants European interior ministers to address the most difficult aspects of the migration crisis by Tuesday so that EU leaders can focus exclusively on financing at a summit the next day, President Francois Hollande said on Sunday.

"I really wish all these issues to be solved by the ministers' reunion," Hollande said on the sidelines of a state visit to Morocco.

Bitterly divided European heads of state will seek to find a credible response to the worst migration crisis affecting the continent since World War Two at Wednesday's emergency summit. A source close to the French presidency, who spoke on condition of anonymity, had earlier told journalists ambassadors were working on a formal text to be adopted by interior ministers on Tuesday.

EU leaders would only have to discuss financing aspects such as support to countries taking migrants and possible assistance for Turkey, the source added.

EU interior ministers are expected to agree on a voluntary relocation scheme to redistribute 160,000 refugees from frontline states across the EU, a fraction of the total entering Europe.

