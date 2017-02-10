Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
NICE, France A French farmer who brought illegal migrants into France from Italy was handed a 3,000 euros (2,559 pounds) suspended fine on Friday for his actions.
Cedric Herrou, from the Roya valley region on the border between the two countries, has became a household name in France - applauded by some for his conduct while criticised by others.
Immigration is a hot-button French political issue in a presidential election year, with many voters worried by the influx of people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa.
Herrou has been lauded as a hero, however, among people who see what he has done as a purely humanitarian gesture, and he has vowed to continue his actions.
The Nice prosecutor had asked for an eight month suspended sentence.
(Reporting by Matthias Galante; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
BRUSSELS EU officials see the start of Brexit talks on Monday as a sign Theresa May is accepting their format for negotiations but they expect no quick deals and are wary the prime minister may try to break with Brussels protocol.