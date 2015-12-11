BRUSSELS The number of irregular migrants arriving in Greece fell sharply last month, with probably fewer than 100,000 people recorded by the EU border agency, less than half the number in October, a Frontex spokeswoman said on Friday.

Stressing that the data was not yet fully compiled, she said more than 200,000 people had arrived in October and that worsening weather appeared to be reducing flows.

It was too early to establish any trend following an EU-Turkish accord in late November to try and limit the numbers of migrants leaving Turkey, the spokeswoman said.

Arrivals in Greece in the last week of November were a little more than 5,000.

