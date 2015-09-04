Tima Kurdi, sister of Syrian refugee Abdullah Kurdi whose sons Aylan and Galip and wife Rehan were among 12 people who drowned in Turkey trying to reach Greece, cries while speaking to the media outside her home in Coquitlam, British Columbia September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Relatives mourn during the funeral of two Syrian toddlers who drowned with their mother as they were trying to reach Greece, at the Syrian border town of Kobani September 4, 2015. The toddlers, including three-year-old Aylan Kurdi, were laid to rest in the Syrian town of Kobani on Friday, a Reuters witness said. Abdullah Kurdi, their father, wept as their bodies were buried alongside each other in the 'Martyrs' Ceremony' in the predominantly Kurdish town of Kobani, also known as Ayn al-Arab, near at the border with Turkey. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A member of the Kurdish Security Forces (Asayish) escorts ambulances carrying the bodies of two Syrian toddlers, who drowned with their mother as they were trying to reach Greece, in the Syrian border town of Kobani September 4, 2015. The toddlers, including three-year-old Aylan Kurdi, were laid to rest in the Syrian town of Kobani on Friday, a Reuters witness said. Abdullah Kurdi, their father, wept as their bodies were buried alongside each other in the 'Martyrs' Ceremony' in the predominantly Kurdish town of Kobani, also known as Ayn al-Arab, near at the border with Turkey. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian woman Rehan Kurdi holds her son Aylan in this undated photo provided by the Kurdi family on September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Courtesy of Kurdi family/Handout

A close up shows Aylan Kurdi (L) and his brother Galip in an undated Kurdi family photograph placed outside the home of their aunt Tima Kurdi in Coquitlam, British Columbia September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kurdi family/Handout

Three graves that were dug for the two Syrian toddlers and their mother, all of whom drowned as they were trying to reach Greece, are pictured during their funeral in the Syrian border town of Kobani September 4, 2015. The toddlers, including three-year-old Aylan Kurdi, were laid to rest in the Syrian town of Kobani on Friday, a Reuters witness said. Abdullah Kurdi, their father, wept as their bodies were buried alongside each other in the 'Martyrs' Ceremony' in the predominantly Kurdish town of Kobani, also known as Ayn al-Arab, near at the border with Turkey. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Abdullah Kurdi mourns with his relative during the funeral of his toddlers, who drowned with their mother as they were trying to reach Greece, at the Syrian border town of Kobani September 4, 2015. Two Syrian toddlers, including three-year-old Aylan Kurdi, who drowned with their mother as they were trying to reach Greece were laid to rest in the Syrian town of Kobani on Friday, a Reuters witness said. Abdullah Kurdi, their father, wept as their bodies were buried alongside each other in the 'Martyrs' Ceremony' in the predominantly Kurdish town of Kobani, also known as Ayn al-Arab, near the border with Turkey. REUTERS/Rodi Said

KOBANI, Syria Two young Syrian brothers and their mother who drowned while trying to reach Greece were buried on Friday in their home town of Kobani and their distraught father begged Arab countries to do more to help Syria's refugees.

Images of 3-year-old Aylan Kurdi, washed up dead on a Turkish beach, shocked the world this week, giving a human face to the large-scale refugee disaster unfolding across Europe and prompting both empathy and outrage over the perceived failure of rich, developed nations to protect such vulnerable people.

Abdullah Kurdi, the boys' father, wept as he watched Aylan's tiny body being placed into a coffin. It was afterwards lowered into the ground, along with those of his brother Galip, 5, and their mother Rehan, 35, in the 'Martyrs' Cemetery' in Kobani, a mainly Kurdish town in northern Syria near the Turkish border.

"I want Arab governments - not European countries - to see (what happened to) my children, and because of them to help people," he told reporters earlier at the border crossing as ambulances ferried the three bodies from Turkey into Syria.

The ambulances drove past sobbing mourners, Kurdish flags, and Kobani's shelled-out buildings towards the cemetery.

The United Nations refugee agency estimates more than 300,000 people have used dangerous sea-routes so far this year to reach Europe, with around 2,500 losing their lives.

Many of those refugees have fled Syria's four-year civil war, in which more than 250,000 people have been killed and some 11 million -- half of the country's population -- driven from their homes.

Of those displaced, some four million have fled abroad, mostly to neighbouring Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan.

Abdullah has said he decided to try to reach Europe with his family after Canada -- where his sister lives -- rejected his application for asylum.

His wife and sons were among 12 people to die after two boats capsized while trying to reach the Greek island of Kos from Turkey.

Abdullah said on Thursday he wanted the world to take action to ensure that his children were the last to die in such a way.

