BERLIN A person died on Monday in a fire at an shelter for asylum seekers in the east German city of Saalfeld, police said, adding that the cause of the blaze was not yet known.

Germany is expecting a record influx of more than 800,000 asylum seekers this year, way more than any other country in Europe's refugee crisis. This has fuelled social tensions in some parts of the country.

Several refugees have previously been injured, but none killed, in dozens of arson attacks on asylum shelters in the past few months.

A police spokesman in Saalfeld, in the Thuringia region, said the cause of the fire was still being investigated and the identity of the victim was also initially unclear. Media said it was a young man from Eritrea.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, Editing by Mark Trevelyan)