BERLIN Germany will have to see how migrant numbers develop before it makes any decision on whether to seek an extension of border controls with Austria, which expire on May 12, an interior ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

"It is still six weeks away so we will have to see how the numbers develop," the spokesman told a regular government news conference.

Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere had told Austrian broadcaster ORF on Tuesday that if the number of arrivals stayed low, Germany could scrap the border controls on May 12. They were introduced in September.

