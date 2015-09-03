BERLIN Germany is likely to introduce a supplementary budget to free up funds to help cope with a record influx of refugees and migrants, a senior ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

Germany alone expects the number of refugees and migrants to quadruple this year to 800,000, and towns in the front line say they are already struggling to pay for accommodation and fund medical care for the new arrivals.

Volker Kauder, leader of Merkel's conservatives in parliament, said that the governing coalition wanted to ensure that the required funds could be released as soon as possible.

"That's why we'll probably have to have a supplementary budget," Kauder said. He did not put a figure on how much extra money the federal government is planning to spend this year.

There would be more clarity on the exact amount after a high-level meeting of representatives from the government and federal states on Sept. 24, Kauder added.

Thanks to higher than expected tax revenues and windfall gains from the sale of mobile phone frequencies, the German government could have leeway for extra public spending of up to five billion euros this year, officials have said.

Merkel's cabinet agreed last week to double funding to help towns cope with record numbers of refugees, bringing forward the transfer of 500 million euros originally intended for 2016.

Total long-term funding for municipalities could rise as high as three billion euros if they get their way when officials meet at the so-called "refugee summit" later in the month.

Some of Merkel's conservatives also want to change the constitution to allow direct federal payments to municipalities. Currently they are funded at regional level.

