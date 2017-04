Migrants stage a demonstration at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

BERLIN The German government will stick by its existing migrant policy, a spokesman for the German government said on Monday, after the anti-immigrant party Alternative for Germany (AfD) made strong gains in regional elections on Sunday.

Asked if the results in three German states, where support for Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives dwindled, would lead to a change in policy, Steffen Seibert said: "The German government will continue to pursue its refugee policy with all its might both at home and abroad."

(Reporting by Tina Bellon and Michelle Martin)