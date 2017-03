BERLIN The arrival of large numbers of refugees in Germany could push up unemployment next year by 70,000, the German labour office research institute IAB said on Thursday.

Germany is estimating that as many as 800,000 refugees and asylum seekers will arrive in the country this year.

The arrivals could add 130,000 people to the labour market, the IAB estimated, taking the jobless tally to around 2.87 million in 2016. The IAB expects German unemployment to fall by 100,000 this year.

