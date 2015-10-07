BERLIN Germany's interior ministry said on Wednesday that it had received 43,071 applications for asylum in September, a 126 percent rise compared to the same month last year.
In a statement, it also said some 164,000 people arriving in Germany had registered on the so-called EASY system during the month, bringing the total for the year so far to 577,000.
That is a first step which takes place before the full asylum application procedure is completed.
The ministry did not put a number on the total number of migrants who arrived in Germany last month. That is expected to be far higher at close to 280,000.
