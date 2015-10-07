Migrants queue in the compound outside the Berlin Office of Health and Social Affairs (LAGESO) as they wait to register in Berlin, Germany, October 7, 2015. German authorities are struggling to cope with the roughly 10,000 refugees arriving every day, many fleeing conflict... REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN Germany's interior ministry said on Wednesday that it had received 43,071 applications for asylum in September, a 126 percent rise compared to the same month last year.

In a statement, it also said some 164,000 people arriving in Germany had registered on the so-called EASY system during the month, bringing the total for the year so far to 577,000.

That is a first step which takes place before the full asylum application procedure is completed.

The ministry did not put a number on the total number of migrants who arrived in Germany last month. That is expected to be far higher at close to 280,000.

