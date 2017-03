BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that the migrant crisis presented Germany with a major challenge that would not be resolved anytime soon, urging citizens to show flexibility and patience.

"We stand before a huge national challenge. That will be a central challenge not only for days or months but for a long period of time," Merkel said during a press conference in Berlin.

"German thoroughness is great, but what we need now is German flexibility," she added.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin, Noah Barkin and Michael Nienaber)