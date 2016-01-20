BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated her call on Wednesday for a Europe-wide response to the influx of refugees into the continent, adding that the EU would re-assess the situation at a summit in mid-February.
The chancellor, facing intense domestic pressure to stem the flow of migrants into Germany, said she wanted a European solution to the crisis and that Turkey's role is also key.
Her government would bring new proposals on tackling the refugee crisis to a European Union summit in mid-February.
"Then we can draw an interim conclusion, then another interim conclusion, and then we will see where we stand," she added.
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Paul Carrel)