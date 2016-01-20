German Chancellor Angela Merkel is greeted by children in traditional clothes as she arrives for the Christian Social Union (CSU) meeting in the southern Bavarian resort of Wildbad Kreuth near Munich, Germany, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated her call on Wednesday for a Europe-wide response to the influx of refugees into the continent, adding that the EU would re-assess the situation at a summit in mid-February.

The chancellor, facing intense domestic pressure to stem the flow of migrants into Germany, said she wanted a European solution to the crisis and that Turkey's role is also key.

Her government would bring new proposals on tackling the refugee crisis to a European Union summit in mid-February.

"Then we can draw an interim conclusion, then another interim conclusion, and then we will see where we stand," she added.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Paul Carrel)