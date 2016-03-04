PARIS German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that President Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia's commitment to a ceasefire that took hold in Syria last weekend during a phone conversation with four EU leaders.
"I would like to stress one more time that the commitment to hold the ceasefire was confirmed as a key message by the Russian president: only attacks on Daesh and al-Nusra Front," Merkel said during a news conference with French President Francois Hollande.
She was referring to U.S.- and Russia-backed plans for a "cessation of hostilities" in Syria that excludes groups such as Islamic State and al-Qaeda's al-Nusra Front.
Turning to EU talks with Turkey on Monday to discuss efforts to stem the flow of migrants reaching Europe, Merkel said: "Our efforts are not done yet ... I understand that Turkey also expects Europe to deliver."
