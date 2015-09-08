BERLIN More than 800,000 refugees will come to Germany this year, the state premier of Germany's biggest state, North Rhine-Westphalia, said on Tuesday.

"I think it's clear to all of us that the number won't stay at 800,000," Hannelore Kraft said, adding that this government forecast was three weeks old. She also pointed to an influx of 20,000 over the weekend.

"So that the number will need to be revised upwards," she said.

(Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Michelle Martin)