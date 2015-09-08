Iran sanctions 15 U.S. firms, citing human rights and Israel ties
DUBAI Iran has imposed sanctions on 15 U.S. companies for alleged human rights violations and cooperating with Israel, the state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.
BERLIN More than 800,000 refugees will come to Germany this year, the state premier of Germany's biggest state, North Rhine-Westphalia, said on Tuesday.
"I think it's clear to all of us that the number won't stay at 800,000," Hannelore Kraft said, adding that this government forecast was three weeks old. She also pointed to an influx of 20,000 over the weekend.
"So that the number will need to be revised upwards," she said.
(Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Michelle Martin)
Fifteen people were shot, one fatally, at a packed nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, early on Sunday, and police said they believed at least two shooters may have been involved.