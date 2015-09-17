Strong quake of 6.9 magnitude hits Russia's far east - USGS
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 struck near Komandorskiye Ostrava in Russia's far east on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
BERLIN The head of Germany's Office for Migration and Refugees, which has been criticised for being slow in processing applications from a record number of asylum seekers, has resigned for personal reasons, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.
Manfred Schmidt had been president of the Office since 2010.
WASHINGTON Satellite imagery of North Korea's main nuclear test site taken over the weekend indicates that Pyongyang could be in the final stages of preparations for a sixth nuclear test, a U.S. think tank reported on Tuesday.