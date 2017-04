Refugees and migrants line up for a food distribution at the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday Europe needed to win back control over its external borders to save free movement across the continent in light of the refugee crisis.

"If Europe is not able to solve this problem to get back some control over its external borders, the Europe of open borders will be destroyed," Schaeuble said during a conference in Berlin.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Michael Nienaber)