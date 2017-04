German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble addresses the European Banking Congress at the Old Opera house in Frankfurt, Germany November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BRUSSELS German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday that the European Union needed to allocate more funds to dealing with the refugee crisis.

"We need to solve the problems and significantly reduce the influx of migrants. We will need more money for that," he said in Brussels.

