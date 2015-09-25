BERLIN Around a third of asylum seekers arriving in Germany who claim to be from Syria are probably not actually from that country, a spokesman for the German interior ministry said on Friday.

"30 percent of those asylum seekers who claim to be Syrian are not Syrians according to this estimate," Tobias Plate said at a government news conference, adding that there were, however, no precise statistics on this.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Keith Weir)