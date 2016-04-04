A Frontex officer (R) takes a picture as migrants board a Turkish-flagged passenger boat to be returned to Turkey, on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

BERLIN The first group of Syrian refugees arrived in Germany by plane from Turkey under a new deal between the European Union and Ankara to combat human trafficking and bring migration under control, German police said on Monday.

The 16 migrants landed in the northern city of Hanover in the morning with a scheduled flight from Istanbul and as many were expected to arrive at the airport around 1015 GMT, a spokesman from the federal police said.

