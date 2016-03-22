GENEVA The U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday that it would not be part of mandatory "detention centres" for refugees in Greece, the European Union-Turkey deal having crossed a "red line" in its standing policy.

Melissa Fleming of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told a news briefing: "Under the new provisions, these so-called hotspots have now become detention facilities. Accordingly and in line with UNHCR policy of opposing mandatory detention, we have suspended some of our activities at all closed centres on the island."

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Angus MacSwan)