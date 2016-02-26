ATHENS Athens turned down a request by Austrian Interior Minister Johanna Mikl-Leitner to visit Greece next week amid a row between the two EU members over Vienna's moves to restrict the flow of refugees, a Greek Foreign Ministry official said.

Greece on Thursday recalled its ambassador to Austria in anger over the border closures and has threatened to block European Union decision-making unless the bloc comes up with concerted action to deal with the migrant crisis.

