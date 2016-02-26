Down in polls, France's Le Pen targets immigration for boost
PARIS Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen sought on Tuesday to turn the debate in the final week of France's presidential election to immigration as she tried to reverse a dip in polls.
ATHENS Athens turned down a request by Austrian Interior Minister Johanna Mikl-Leitner to visit Greece next week amid a row between the two EU members over Vienna's moves to restrict the flow of refugees, a Greek Foreign Ministry official said.
Greece on Thursday recalled its ambassador to Austria in anger over the border closures and has threatened to block European Union decision-making unless the bloc comes up with concerted action to deal with the migrant crisis.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
PARIS Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen sought on Tuesday to turn the debate in the final week of France's presidential election to immigration as she tried to reverse a dip in polls.
PARIS Two men arrested in Marseille on Tuesday planned an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday, authorities said.