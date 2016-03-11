Down in polls, France's Le Pen targets immigration for boost
PARIS Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen sought on Tuesday to turn the debate in the final week of France's presidential election to immigration as she tried to reverse a dip in polls.
ATHENS The European Union is ready to support Greece financially to deal with a growing migrant crisis that is testing the country to its limits, European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid Christos Stylianides said on Friday.
"We have a moral duty as Europeans to offer this help to refugees. I want to be clear. Greece is not alone in these difficult times," Stylianides told reporters after meeting Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Athens.
"We stand ready to support and help Greece," he said adding that apart from humanitarian aid, other European funds were available.
The European Union launched a new aid programme last week, worth an initial 700 million euros that mirrors the kind of disaster relief it offers developing nations.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Karolina Tagaris)
PARIS Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen sought on Tuesday to turn the debate in the final week of France's presidential election to immigration as she tried to reverse a dip in polls.
PARIS Two men arrested in Marseille on Tuesday planned an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday, authorities said.