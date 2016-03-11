A migrant pours water on a foggy morning at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Migrants rest near their tents at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

An injured migrant stands in the back of a truck after scuffles broke out as goods were distributed at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

ATHENS The European Union is ready to support Greece financially to deal with a growing migrant crisis that is testing the country to its limits, European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid Christos Stylianides said on Friday.

"We have a moral duty as Europeans to offer this help to refugees. I want to be clear. Greece is not alone in these difficult times," Stylianides told reporters after meeting Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Athens.

"We stand ready to support and help Greece," he said adding that apart from humanitarian aid, other European funds were available.

The European Union launched a new aid programme last week, worth an initial 700 million euros that mirrors the kind of disaster relief it offers developing nations.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Karolina Tagaris)