Protesting migrants flee from teargas during clashes with Macedonian police next to a border fence at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A migrant carries a fellow injured migrant during clashes with Macedonian police next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Greece said on Sunday the use of force against migrants was "dangerous and deplorable," accusing Macedonian authorities of using rubber bullets as well as tear gas to push back crowds of people on the Greek side of the border.

"The indiscriminate use of chemicals, rubber bullets and stun grenades against vulnerable populations, and particularly without reasons for such force, is a dangerous and deplorable act," said George Kyritsis, a spokesman for migration coordinators in the Greek government.

Macedonian police sources said police fired only tear gas after migrants stormed towards a border fence on Sunday.

(Reporting By Renee Maltezou, writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Janet Lawrence)