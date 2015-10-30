Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras answers reporters' questions at the end of a European Union leaders extraordinary summit on the migrants crisis, in Brussels, Belgium in this September 24, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Yves Herman

ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras slammed on Friday the level of debate among European Union governments in dealing with the migrant crisis as 'sad' for a lack of cohesive action in dealing with the crisis.

"I feel shamed as a member of this European leadership, both for the inability of Europe in dealing with this human drama, and for the level of debate at a senior level, where one is passing the buck to the other," Tsipras told parliament.

"These are hypocritical, crocodile tears which are being shed for the dead children on the shores of the Aegean. Dead children always incite sorrow, But what about the children that are alive who come in thousands and are stacked on the streets? Nobody likes them."

More than 500,000 migrants and refugees have crossed through Greece to central and northern Europe since the beginning of the year, exposing deep fissures among EU member states in dealing with one of the worst humanitarian crises in decades.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas and Angeliki Koutantou)