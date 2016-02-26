Down in polls, France's Le Pen targets immigration for boost
PARIS Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen sought on Tuesday to turn the debate in the final week of France's presidential election to immigration as she tried to reverse a dip in polls.
ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday all European Union member states should agree to a compulsory burden sharing over the migrants crisis.
Tsipras said the population of migrants and refugees in the country had been accumulating since neighbouring states progressively restricted border passage through the Balkans.
"We will demand that all member states share the responsibility of a crisis which is beyond us," Tsipras told journalists. "We cannot continue together if our only concern is that each get on with it themselves."
(Reporting By Renee Maltezou)
PARIS Two men arrested in Marseille on Tuesday planned an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday, authorities said.