Migrants pass by a road sign as they leave the northern area of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French President Francois Hollande (C), Interior minister Bernard Cazeneuve (L) and housing minister Emmanuelle Cosse (R) attend a meeting at the Sub-Prefecture of Calais as part of his visit to the northern French port which is home to the 'Jungle' migrant camp, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Huguen/Pool

Migrants stand up outside their shelters in the northern area of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant rides a bicycle in the northern area of the camp called the 'Jungle' in Calais, France, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Heavy machinery and construction workers are seen along a motorway stretch in Calais as work continues to build a wall to secure the approach to the city from migrants trying to reach Britain, Calais, France, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

CALAIS, France President Francois Hollande said on Monday that France will completely shut down "the Jungle" migrant camp in Calais by year-end and called on London to help deal with the plight of thousands of people whose dream is ultimately to get to Britain.

"The situation is unacceptable and everyone here knows it," Hollande said on a visit to the northern port city where as many as 10,000 migrants from war-torn countries such as Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan live in squalor.

"We must dismantle the camp completely and definitively," he said.

France plans to relocate the migrants in small groups around the country but right-wing opponents of the Socialist leader are raising the heat ahead of the election in April, accusing him of mismanaging a problem that is ultimately a British one.

The migrants want to enter Britain, but the government in London argues that migrants seeking asylum need to do so under European Union law in the country where they enter.

Immigration was one of the main drivers of Britain's vote this year to leave the EU. It is also likely to be major factor in France's presidential election.

If France stopped trying to prevent migrants from entering Britain, Britain would ultimately find itself obliged to deal with the matter when asylum-seekers land on its shores a short distance by ferry or subsea train from France's Calais coast.

Hollande bluntly reminded Britain of that, saying that he expected London to fully honour agreements on managing a flow of migrants.

"I also want to restate my determination that the British authorities play their part in the humanitarian effort that France is undertaking and that they continue to do that in the future," Hollande said.

London and Paris have struck agreements on issues such as the recently begun construction of a giant wall on the approach road to Calais port in an attempt to try to stop migrants who attempt daily to board cargo trucks bound for Britain.

"What happens in the Jungle is ultimately a matter for the French authorities, what they choose to do with it," a British government spokesman said.

"Our position is very clear: we remain committed to protecting the shared border that we have in Calais," the spokesman said. He added: "The work that we do with France to maintain the security of that border goes on and will go on, irrespective of what happens to the Jungle camp."

(Additional reporting by Paul Sandle; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Richard Balmforth)