BEREMEND, Hungary Hundreds of migrants crossed into Hungary from Croatia on Friday, handed over by bus under the watch of Hungarian security forces sworn to keep them out – a snapshot of the confusion and contradiction of a divided Europe.

Police and soldiers rushed to take position as a convoy of more than 10 Croatian buses offloaded hundreds of migrants who had crossed in the past two days into EU-member state Croatia from Serbia after Hungary blocked their path into the European Union with a metal fence on its border with Serbia.

Soldiers manoeuvred two Humvees mounted with machine guns to block their route. But minutes later, the migrants were directed to board Hungarian buses bound for an unknown destination.

A police statement said they would be registered, without giving details.

Only on Wednesday, Hungary had fired volleys of tear gas and water cannon to keep out stone-throwing migrants on its border with Serbia, the second day of a crackdown that right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban says is designed to defend “Christian” Europe from hundreds of thousands of mainly Muslim new arrivals.

Friday's drama played out in a northeastern corner of Croatia bordering both Hungary and Serbia, where many migrants who had been blocked by the fence on Serbia's border had crossed into Croatia, converging on the town of Beli Manastir (White Monastery).

With the flow into Croatia reaching more than 13,000, Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic warned matters were out of control and that his government would no longer be able to register or accommodate the migrants. They would be waved on, he said.

Buses arrived in Beli Manastir, picking up hundreds of migrants and heading off in the direction of the city of Osijek, only to make an unexpected right turn towards the Hungarian border.

There they were met by Hungarian security forces, in an area where the army has been tasked with extending the border fence. The migrants swapped buses, taking their seats on the latest leg of a zigzag and often perilous journey.

