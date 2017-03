BUDAPEST Hungary may need to amend its 2015 budget if the migrant crisis persists as reserves have been severely depleted, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga was quoted as saying on Monday by state television.

Varga said the European Commission should consider letting European Union member states deduct funds spent on the crisis from their budget deficits.

The minister also criticised the EU for not providing sufficient financial support to Hungary to tackle the issue.

