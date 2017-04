BEREMEND, Hungary Hungarian police began to board migrants on Hungarian buses after hundreds got off Croatian buses at the border crossing of Beremend on Friday, a Reuters reporter said.

"I am very happy. I want to thank all governments and all people that work to do this," said a Syrian man named Adel, 31, who was on his way to the Netherlands.

It was not immediately clear where the buses were heading.

