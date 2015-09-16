STOCKHOLM The head of human rights body Council of Europe said on Wednesday he had asked Hungary to explain legislation it adopted last week to deal with the migration crisis.

Hungary on Tuesday shut its border with Serbia to close off an unprecedented inflow of migrants after passing legislation which among other things allow it to declare a "state of crisis due to mass immigration".

"I have written to Prime Minister (Viktor) Orban to get an explanation of the new laws and the practices they have installed," Council of Europe Secretary-General Thorbjorn Jagland told Reuters in an interview.

"From what I've heard he will send his minister of justice to me to explain."

The new Hungarian laws allow authorities to fast-track in a matter of hours the assessment of asylum applications at the border.

"You do not have the right to cross a border illegally. But you have the right to a fair trial and you have the right to be heard in your own language and you have the right to understand what is going on in the court," Jagland said.

The border is on the main route for migrants who have arrived in Greece from Turkey and head north towards prosperous EU countries.

"Hungary has an obligation to protect those who have a need for protection. You cannot close a border entirely. It is a huge step backwards for Europe that they are now closing the borders," Jagland said.

"The EU is the best peace project we have had in Europe," he added. "If countries start to close borders there is real danger to the internal market, it may be a real danger to the euro. It will increase nationalism and all the bad things that come from that."

