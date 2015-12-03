BUDAPEST Hungary's government will submit an appeal on Thursday against a European Commission decision to distribute thousands of migrants among European Union member states, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"Hungary will today submit to the European court its appeal against the decision of the European Commission about the mandatory settlement of people, migrants in Hungarian territory," Orban told a forum.

Orban has said the migrant quotas would spread terrorism across Europe.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)