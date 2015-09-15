SZEGED, Hungary Hungary's government is declaring a crisis in two southern counties, bordering Serbia, because of the influx of migrants, a government spokesman said on Tuesday in the town of Szeged near the frontier.

Gyorgy Bakondi, head of the national disaster unit, told a news conference, a border zone in the two counties would be extended to 60 meters from 10 meters and transit zones could be set up to handle migrants.

"This can serve to temporarily place persons seeking refugee or protected status as well as to process asylum claims and alien registration procedures," he said.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Alison Williams)