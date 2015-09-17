Members of the MigSzol Szeged organization organise clothes at a collection point in Rozke on September 17, 2015 near the Serbian Hungarian border in Roszke, REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BUDAPEST Hungary has extended a crisis situation to territories neighbouring Croatia from counties on its Serbian border due to the streams of refugees and migrants, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a news conference on Thursday.

"What is Croatia doing? Instead of providing the proper care to immigrants and registering them, it sends them on towards Hungary and Slovenia," he said, adding that Croatia's system to provide care to migrants collapsed in one day.

The ministry had summoned Croatia's ambassador to complain, Szijjarto said, adding that Croatia proved now that it was not prepared to join the European Union's visa free Schengen zone for at least several more years.

