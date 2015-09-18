BUDAPEST Hungarian authorities seized a train bringing migrants into the country from Croatia, disarmed 40 police on board and detained the driver on Friday after over 4,000 migrants arrived across their border, the head of the Hungarian disaster unit said.

Gyorgy Bakondi told reporters the Croatian train that shipped the refugees and migrants to Magyarboly came without any prior notice, like the rest of the new arrivals coming on other trains and on buses.

Hungary registered and disarmed the 40 police who escorted the train, he said according to a video posted on M1 state television's website.

Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said the incident "raised the suspicion of the violation of the border", a separate video of HirTv showed.

Bakondi said another 1,000-1,200 more migrants could come before the end of the day.

