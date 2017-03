BUDAPEST A Pakistani man has died in Hungary on Friday after collapsing on railway tracks when a group of about 350 migrants escaped from a train station where 800 migrants were being held by authorities, police said.

Police said they did not chase the group and the man collapsed about 800 meters from the station in Bicske, west of Budapest.

State television said the man fell and hit is head on the tracks.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Angus MacSwan)